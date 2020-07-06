https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/blm-protest-leader-behind-outrageous-assault-troy-new-york-church-city-albany-employee-mentors-kids-personal-story-redemption/

This past weekend a violent BLM mob targeted a Troy, New York Church.

The BLM mob attacked Christians on the steps of the church and interrupted the sermon screaming profanities.

The BLM mob was screaming “We’re not here for violence!” as they dragged parishioners from the church steps!

The violent mob then went inside and screamed “Black Lives Matter!” during the sermon.

“Peaceful” protestors disrupt church service with profanity and violence while pastor gives the gospel message. Troy, NY 2020. pic.twitter.com/So60dvHMCi — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 4, 2020

More video…

Violent left targets blacks attending church. https://t.co/xKJMIM3SMX — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 6, 2020

The BLM mob screamed at a young mother carrying a baby and walking with two young children into the church.

Violent left targets blacks attending church. https://t.co/xKJMIM3SMX — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 6, 2020

The BLM protesters were led by far left activist Lukee Forbes.

Lukee is well known in the Troy community. The mob berates our 83 year old deacon with profanities and vulgarity…lead by Lukee Forbes who refuses to move and antagonizes one of the finest Christians you’ll ever meet. Troy, NY 2020 pic.twitter.com/SYSc8xqDto — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 6, 2020 Lukee Forbes, is one of the people who fomented violence with a bullhorn and allegedly physically attacked individuals at the church in Troy, NY last Sunday. Troy is just across the Hudson River from Albany. And Lukee Forbes is an employee of the City of Albany in one of its youth programs. On Monday the Times Union wrote a special tribute to Lukee Forbes who serves as the program assistant for the City of Albany and community coordinator for the non-profit People Uniting Local Support Everywhere, or PULSE.

According to the Times Union, “Lukee is a speaker and lecturer who mentors and outreaches to young people by sharing his personal story of redemption.”

