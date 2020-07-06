https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-least-one-protester-injured-struck-vehicle-indiana-videos/

At least one protester has been struck by a vehicle in Indiana.

The incident took place in Bloomington, where protesters were once again playing in the road.

BREAKING: At least one protester has been struck by a vehicle during a protest in Bloomington. https://t.co/mcFv6Tb78w — RTV6 Indianapolis (@wrtv) July 7, 2020

There have been multiple people struck by vehicles during the unrest that has swept the nation. Yet, the demonstrators refuse to learn that roads are for vehicles.

The protest was in response to claims by a black man that he was threatened and assaulted by a group of white people at the lake over the weekend because he and his friends had trespassed onto private property.

