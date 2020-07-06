https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hamilton-cancel-culture-disney-plus-racism/2020/07/06/id/975944

The popular Broadway musical “Hamilton” is not receiving much love from some people who are calling on Disney’s streaming service to “cancel” the newly released movie version on social media.

Disney Plus debuted the award-winning film version of the musical before the July 4 holiday weekend. The show highlights America’s Founding Fathers, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. It portrays them, along with Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, as brave, great men through a series of rap and hip-hop songs. The show was co-created by Lin Manuel-Miranda who also stars in the show. Other actors also play characters of races different than their own.

But many of the country’s founders were slave owners, which has prompted many to call for the film to be removed from the streaming service on Twitter.

Actor and director Michael Rapaport asked his Twitter followers a question Saturday:

“Is it time to discuss canceling #hamiltonmusical? Celebrating a singing George Washington? #CancelHamilton.”

He then tweeted “Singing slave owners” followed by the “cancel Hamilton” hashtag.

The day the film began streaming, former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly tweeted to her 2.4 million followers “Can Hamilton – a show that celebrates America and her founders – survive cancel culture?”

Kelly’s tweet included a link to a New York Post story headlined “The ‘Cancel’ Crowd Should Be Gunning for ‘Hamilton.'”

Recently, Miranda and Hamilton co-creator Jeffrey Seller apologized in two separate videos for not endorsing Black Lives Matter years ago.

“We spoke out on the day of the Pulse shooting,” Miranda said in his video. “We spoke out when Vice President Mike Pence came to our show 10 days after the election. That we have not yet firmly spoken the inarguable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy from our official ‘Hamilton’ channels is a moral failure on our part.

“As the writer of the show, I take responsibility and apologize for my part in this moral failure.”

Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015. It has won 11 Tony Awards.

