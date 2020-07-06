http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NpXLvB76bnY/

President Trump is promising federal helping to curb Chicago’s surging gun crime if Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) will ask for it.

Trump also noted the surging gun crime numbers in New York City and offered to help Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), should he ask for support as well:

Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

It should be noted the number of shot and wounded/shot in killed in Chicago over Fourth of July weekend rose a bit just hours after Trump sent his tweet. Breitbart News reported at least 70 were shot, 14 fatally, by Sunday night in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Trump has pointed out numerous times Democrat-controlled cities are dangerous places.

On June 25, 2020, the Washington Post quoted him saying, “You hear about certain places like Chicago and you hear about what’s going on in Detroit and other — other cities, all Democrat run. Every one of them is Democrat run. Twenty out of 20. The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat run.”

The Post then attempted to disprove Trump by showing that only 19 of the top 20 cities for incidents of violent crime per 10,000 people have a Democrat mayor.

Only 19 out of 20.

