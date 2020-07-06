https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dow-gains-400-big-tech-rally/

(CNBC) — Stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, led by strong gains in the tech sector, as Wall Street built on the momentum from last week’s solid performance and shook off a continued rise in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.67 points, or 1.8%, to 26,287.03. The S&P 500 popped 1.6% to end the day at 3,179.72. The Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time high, surging 2.2% to 10,433.65.

There were a few reasons for the bullish lift to start the week:

