(BIZPACREVIEW) — Progressives who once hailed the musical “Hamilton” for its cultural impact are now calling it out as “problematic” as the cancel culture mob turned on its own.

As the film version of the wildly successful musical made its debut on the subscription streaming service Disney Plus over the weekend, the left decided the production based on founding father Alexander Hamilton is now trash because, in 2020, apparently all of America’s founders were racist slave-owners.

Democrats like former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and their families joined scores of other liberals in praising the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda after it made its Broadway debut in 2015. It gained even more prominence among progressives when actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Aaron Burr in the stage production, read a statement from the stage during a performance, lecturing Vice President Mike Pence who was met with jeers from the audience when he and his family attended the show in 2016.

