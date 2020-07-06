https://www.theblaze.com/news/espn-is-working-on-a-colin-kaepernick-documentary-series-with-jemele-hill-as-a-producer

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be the subject of yet another major entertainment production, this time a documentary series about his life that will be featured on ESPN and produced by the Atlantic’s Jemele Hill, among others, Variety reported.

The series will be the first project to come from an agreement between Disney and Kaepernick’s company, Ra Vision Media, which will “emphasize scripted and unscripted stories that deal with race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and work to showcase directors and producers of color,” according to Variety.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate black and brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

The Kaepernick documentary series will be executive produced by ESPN executives Libby Geist, Kevin Merida, and Connor Schell, with Hill, a former ESPN personality, also on the project as a producer. The documentary will reportedly focus on Kaepernick’s transition from NFL quarterback to social justice activist.

“Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said, according to Variety.

Kaepernick recently announced a scripted series based on his life that will be on Netflix, a project led by Ava DuVernay. The former quarterback also reportedly signed a $1 million book deal with Penguin Random House in 2017, although no book has come from that deal.

In February, Kaepernick announced that he was writing a memoir to be published by his own publishing company. He also has an endorsement deal with Nike. His last season in the NFL was 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

