https://www.westernjournal.com/ex-nyc-drug-lord-says-turning-christ-changed-everything-walking-dead-man/
Instead of selling drugs, a former New York drug lord is now offering something more powerful to those in need — redemption in the name of Jesus Christ. Herman Mendoza was once one of the most prominent cocaine dealers in the history of New York City. Today, the Mendoza serves as an associate pastor and…
The post Ex-NYC Drug Lord Says Turning to Christ Changed Everything for Him, ‘I Was a Walking Dead Man’ appeared first on The Western Journal.