https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/exclusive-corrupt-judge-emmet-sullivan-general-flynn-case-hired-attorney-beth-wilkinson-days-represented-hillary-aid-cheryl-mills-sullivan-related-deposition/

What the hell is going on? Attorney Beth Wilkinson represented Judge Emmet Sullivan in his attempted takeover of the General Flynn case in front of a DC Circuit Court. This occurred only days after Wilkinson represented Cheryl Mills in a deposition related to a Sullivan court ruling.

After the US government reviewed the information related to the case the government had against General Michael Flynn, the government made the decision not to proceed with the case. General Flynn’s attorneys agreed and they all went to the court to have the case dismissed.

The problem is the judge overseeing the case is Judge Emmet Sullivan. He not only decided not to end the case (which was unheard of) but decided to bring other opinions into the case. This all happened after an audio of Barack Obama was released urging for the resistance.

Flynn’s attorneys reached out to the Circuit Court in DC to review the actions of the corrupt Judge Sullivan overseeing the case. Three judges heard the arguments and ruled days later that Judge Sullivan must end the case. No one wanted to move forward with the case, clearly the Obama holdovers in the government set General Flynn up, harassed him, indicted him under false charges, did not share information with him that they were required to share proving his innocence and put him under a gag order.

TRENDING: DISGUSTING: Black Man Stops Car then Sucker Punches 12-Year-Old Boy Street Dancer in Missouri Giving Him Concussion (VIDEO)

To date, almost two weeks later, Judge Sullivan has not thrown out the case.

Another surprising action by Judge Sullivan was that he hired an attorney to represent him in court, Beth Wilkinson. She argued on his behalf in front of the Circuit Court.

The problem with her selection is that she represented former Hillary Clinton aid in a deposition related to a case in Judge Sullivan’s court. Judicial Watch reported on May 17, 2016:

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan granted “discovery” to Judicial Watch into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email system. The court noted that “based on information learned during discovery, the deposition of Mrs. Clinton may be necessary.” The discovery arises in a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that seeks records about the controversial employment status of Huma Abedin, former Deputy Chief of Staff to Clinton. The lawsuit, which seeks records regarding the authorization for Abedin to engage in outside employment while employed by the Department of State, was reopened because of revelations about the clintonemail.com system (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:13-cv-01363)).

Finally depositions were heard and on May 27, 2020, Clinton aid Cheryl Mills was deposed:

Note that attorney Beth Wilkinson represented Mills.

In an article at FOX News about Clinton IT Specialist Brian Pagliano who refused to testify to the courts by claiming his 5th Amendment rights, the Mills depostion was discussed:

The next Clinton aide to testify is Huma Abedin. In an earlier deposition, lawyers for senior Clinton aide Cheryl Mills, during a nearly five-hour deposition in Washington, repeatedly objected to questions about Pagliano’s role in setting up the former secretary of state’s private server. According to a transcript of that deposition which Judicial Watch released, Mills attorney Beth Wilkinson – as well as Obama administration lawyers – objected to the line of questioning about Pagliano.

Now we know why Wilkinson was selected by corrupt Judge Sullivan to represent him – she is neck deep in the Deep States actions related to the Clinton coverup and the Muller sham.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

