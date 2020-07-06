https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/former-white-house-doctor-biden-campaign-wont-allow-cognitive-test/

A former White House physician who served both Barack Obama and President Donald Trump says presumptive Democrat Party presidential nominee Joe Biden “wouldn’t do well” on a cognitive test, and that’s why his campaign won’t allow one.

The comments from Dr. Ronny Jackson came in an interview on the Kyle Olson Show, a program run by the reporter for Breitbart.

“I’m not comfortable with him being my president,” Jackson said in the interview. “I think he’s got some cognitive issues.”

He explained he’s not diagnosing Biden, and has not examined him. That’s a generally accepted precedent for physicians commenting on politicians, although there are a number of medical practitioners who have unabashedly “diagnosed” President Trump and condemned him without an examination.

Olson wrote Jackson told him, “But as a concerned American who also happens to be a physician, I’m just going to say it’s concerning to me that he sometimes is not able to complete a sentence, not really know where he’s at or what he’s doing and we’ve seen that countless times now.”

Jackson pointed out Biden’s regular confusion over his location, the office he’s seeking – he recently insisted he was running for Senate – and those brain freezes that have become common on video.

Jackson told Olson, “I want my president, my commander-in-chief, my head of state to be a little bit sharper mentally than Joe Biden currently is. … Maybe he would have been fine 10 years ago, but I legitimately think Joe Biden’s window … has closed.”

“I think that he’s old enough now that he’s having cognitive difficulties and that just happens. It’s part of growing old,” Jackson explained.

“That’s an understatement,” noted a commentary at the Gateway Pundit.

It actually was Jackson who was the White House doctor who gave President Trump, in 2018, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which he passed with flying colors.

In that case, Jackson said, the president didn’t have anything to hide and “I knew he was cognitively intact.”

He told Olson Biden’s “crazy comments” warrant him taking the same test, and said a head-to-head faceoff between Biden and the president wouldn’t go well for Biden.

“There just wouldn’t be much of a comparison. It would be very one-sided,” Jackson said.

He said the Biden campaign really shouldn’t line him up against the president on a debate stage.

“It will be an unmitigated disaster for their party,” Jackson said.

While there were many calls for an assessment of Trump, early in his term, now that Biden is the Democrat Party’s choice, those have vanished.

“They will not let him be examined because it’s not going to be good for him,” Jackson said.

One of the recent comments from Biden that makes people question was that if people weren’t supporting him, they weren’t black.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said in an interview on the “The Breakfast Club,” a nationally syndicated radio show based in New York City.

The Trump campaign immediately reacted on Twitter: “This is disgusting.”

The black radio interviewer, Charlamagne Tha God, responded to Biden: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.”

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, an African-American, noted on Twitter that 1.3 million black Americans already have voted for Trump.

“This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we ‘ain’t black,” he wrote. “I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree.”

