The intensive care units (ICU) at four hospitals in the Tampa area were at maximum capacity over the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continue to spike.

Palms of Pasadena Hospital, St. Petersburg General Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater and AdventHealth North Pinellas in Tarpon Springs had no ICU beds available Saturday, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing data collected by the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Other hospitals were nearing capacity. The Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg had just 3 percent of its ICU beds available, Mease Dunedin Hospital had just 5 percent available and both St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and Largo Medical Center had 13 percent available, according to the newspaper.

Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, shattering the single-day record the state set for new cases on Thursday. The state reported 10,059 additional new cases on Sunday, bringing the total statewide to 200,111 coronavirus cases and 3,731 deaths, based on data reported by the department of health.

Florida is among several states, mainly in the South and West, experiencing surges in coronavirus cases.

Unlike some other governors who have halted reopening plans or reimposed restrictions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisMayors blame federal, state officials for mixed messaging as coronavirus cases surge Miami-Dade mayor: Residents ‘kind of let their guard down’ during reopening Democrats fear US already lost COVID-19 battle MORE (R) said last week he would not do so.

“We’re not going back, closing things,” he said. “I don’t think that that’s really what’s driving it. People going to a business is not what’s driving it. I think when you see the younger folks — I think a lot of it is more just social interactions, so that’s natural.”

An official with the Agency for Health Care Administration was not immediately available for comment.

