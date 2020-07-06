https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/approval-rating-election-partisan-gap/2020/07/06/id/975911

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating only slipped 1 point since last month, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll released Monday shows that 38% of Americans surveyed think Trump is doing a good job. Trump’s rating slumped after it hit an approval rating of 49% in early May.

But his approval rating from his usual supporters, including white males, older Americans, Southerners and people without college degrees, has dropped, according to the poll results. Trump only saw an uptick in support from Republicans.

Poll results show:

91% of Republicans say they like how Trump is running the country, which is an increase from 85%.

33% of independents say they approve of the job Trump is doing, which is down from 39%.

2% of Democrats say they think Trump is doing a good job, which is a decrease from 5%.

Gallup reports the 89-point difference in approval rating between Republicans and Democrats is the largest partisan gap ever measured in a presidential approval rating survey. Prior to this poll, the largest divide between parties was an 87-point spread when Trump was going through his Senate impeachment trial and then acquittal.

Trump’s approval rating among white people dropped to 48% from the 57% who said Trump was doing a good job back in January to May. His approval among white people without a college degree also plummeted to 57% from 66%. His approval rating from men fell from 53% to 46%. Among women it slipped from 42% to 32%.

The poll surveyed 1,016 adults between June 8-30. The poll has a margin of error of ±4 percentage points.

