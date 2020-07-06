https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506016-gallup-trumps-job-approval-rating-erodes-among-key-groups

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump second-term plans remain a mystery to GOP Trump to hold outdoor rally in New Hampshire on Saturday Eighty-eight years of debt pieties MORE’s job approval rating is hovering near the low point of his presidency as core groups that propelled his 2016 run grow dissatisfied with his performance in office.

The latest Gallup survey finds that 38 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing, down from his all-time high of 49 percent reached in early May. The low point of Trump’s presidency came in 2017, when only 35 percent of voters said they approve of the job he’s doing.

Republicans are standing by Trump, with 91 percent saying they approve of the job he’s doing, up from 85 percent last month.

But the president has reached new lows among independents and Democrats. Thirty-three percent of independents say they approve of the job Trump is doing, a 6-point drop from the same survey in early June.

Only 2 percent of Democrats approve of the job Trump is doing, the lowest on record. The disparity between Trump’s job approval rating among Republicans and Democrats is the greatest Gallup has ever recorded.

Trump’s job approval rating had been in the high 40s for most of the year, putting him close to where former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSunday shows preview: Lawmakers to address alarming spike in coronavirus cases History will judge America by how well we truly make Black lives matter What July 4 means for November 3 MORE were at this point in their presidencies. Bush and Obama both won second terms.

Trump’s job approval rating now is close to where one-term Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterThe Memo: Trump grows weak as clock ticks down Jimmy Carter says Israeli annexation would be ‘illegal’ land grab Trump’s mark on federal courts could last decades MORE were at this point in the election cycle.

Trump has seen an erosion of support among key voting blocs that supported him in 2016, including white people, men, voters without a college degree and older people.

The Gallup survey found Trump’s job approval rating among white people falling from 57 percent last month to 48 percent. Trump’s approval among whites without a college degree has fallen from 66 percent to 57 percent in that time.

Trump’s job approval rating among men has dropped from 53 percent to 46 percent in the past month. Trump’s approval rating has fallen from 52 percent to 43 percent among voters aged 50 to 64, and from 51 percent to 47 percent among voters over the age of 65.

Trump carried seniors by about 13 points over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSusan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race Democrats try to turn now into November The Memo: Unhappy voters could deliver political shocks beyond Trump MORE in 2016. A recent New York Times-Siena College survey of six battleground states found presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump second-term plans remain a mystery to GOP Susan Rice: Trump picks Putin over troops ‘even when it comes to the blood of American service members’ Does Donald Trump even want a second term? MORE leading by 7 points among the oldest subset of voters.

The Gallup survey of 1,016 U.S. adults was conducted between June 8 and June 30 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.

