https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-georgia-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-deploys-national-guard-after-deadly-weekend

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has declared a state of emergency and called up the National Guard to protect citizens and property after violence over the Independence Day weekend left more than thirty Georgians injured and five dead from shootings.

What are the details?

The governor issued an executive order Monday to deploy as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops focused on the city of Atlanta, where an 8-year-old girl was killed Saturday night as riots continue to rage weeks after the death of Rayshard Brooks.

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda,” Kemp said in a statement. “Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead. This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city.”

He added, “Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Kemp “issued the emergency order after threatening late Sunday to ‘take action’ to curb the unrest in Atlanta if Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) failed to do so, a move that highlighted the complicated, and increasingly tense, relationship between two of the state’s most prominent politicians.”

A press release from the governor’s office stated that “the Georgia Guard will provide support at state buildings, including the Georgia State Capitol, Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and Governor’s Mansion. This aid will allow state law enforcement personnel to increase patrols on roadways and throughout communities, especially those in the City of Atlanta.”

[embedded content]

Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency after Atlanta’s weekend of violence



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

