As was reported earlier — there was a triple shooting in Atlanta Sunday that killed one person that took place at the same location as the deadly shooting of an 8-year-old black girl by Black Lives Matter protesters Saturday night. The area of the shootings is near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police last month as he attacked and fled officers.

Since Brooks’ death, protesters torched the Wendy’s and set up armed checkpoints in the area. The 8-year-old girl was killed when the car she was in with her mother came upon a group of armed protesters blocking the road at the Wendy’s. Atlanta police cleared the barriers almost two weeks ago after letting them stand for over a week, but apparently the armed protesters were still blocking roads.

The mother lashed out at the armed mob after she lost her daughter.

Parents of 8-year-old killed last night: “They say black lives matter. You killed your own this time. You killed a child.” https://t.co/U2niKwoxXF pic.twitter.com/xY0jj2o2sb — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 5, 2020

On Sunday Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms finally told far left protesters to disperse after the 8-year-old girl was murdered.

The protests have gone on for several weeks now since Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police.

On Monday Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he will deploy 1,000 National Guard troops to protect Atlanta following the continued violence in the city.

Obviously, Mayor Bottoms was not able to protect her city.

The AJC reported:

Gov. Brian Kemp will deploy as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to protect state buildings in Atlanta on Monday following a burst of violence across the city that left four dead, including an 8-year-old girl, and saw the ransacking of the headquarters of the Georgia State Patrol. Kemp, a Republican, issued the emergency order after threatening late Sunday to “take action” to curb the unrest in Atlanta if Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms failed to do so, a move that highlighted the complicated, and increasingly tense, relationship between two of the state’s most prominent politicians. The National Guard troops will be dispatched to three locations in the city: The state Capitol, which has been the focus of protests over statues of segregationists and Civil War leaders; the Governor’s Mansion in Buckhead; and the recently-vandalized Department of Public Safety building in southeast Atlanta.

