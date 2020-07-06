https://www.theepochtimes.com/ghislaine-maxwell-transferred-to-ny-prison-after-arrest-prison-bureau_3413804.html

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidant of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a New York prison following her arrest last week, according to federal prison officials.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told Fox News that she is in “custody at MDC Brooklyn,” referring to the federal Metropolitan Detention Center. “We decline to comment further,” it said.

Maxwell, a British socialite whose father was media magnate Robert Maxwell, was charged in connection to an alleged sex trafficking operation of young girls that involved Epstein, who officials said died in a Manhattan jail last August.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

She was arrested last week a $1 million home that she reportedly bought in New Hampshire.

“More recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims lived with the trauma inflicted on them years ago,” William Sweeney, who is the assistant director in charge of the FBI in New York City, said in a press conference last week.

(L): Ghislaine Maxwell attends a symposium in New York City in a 2013 file photograph. (Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images); (R): Jeffrey Epstein in a 2013 mugshot in Florida. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

Between 1994 and 1997, Maxwell allegedly “assisted, facilitated, and participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Jeffrey Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims … under the age of 18,” the Department of Justice said.

The “minor victims were subjected to sexual abuse,” while they were groomed or abused at Epstein’s residences in New York, Florida, and New Mexico, as well as Maxwell’s residence in London, England,” officials said.

She is also accused of making false statements under oath during a civil proceeding, federal prosecutors said.

Maxwell has previously denied the charges against her.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said that she “poses an extreme risk of flight” as she is wealthy, has international connections, and has no reason to stay inside the United States to face prosecution.

Prosecutors wrote in a July 5 letter to U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan that they consulted with Maxwell’s lawyer, Christian Everdell, for a bail hearing to take place on July 10.

Epstein, who was friends with numerous business luminaries and high-level politicians, was arrested last July on sex trafficking charges and was accused of creating a network of underage victims as young as 14 for him and to sexually exploit.

He was found dead last year in a cell inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. The New York City Medical Examiner’s office ruled that Epstein killed himself via hanging, although his death has become the subject of much scrutiny and speculation.

