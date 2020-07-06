https://www.theblaze.com/news/grieving-father-slain-atlanta-child

The father of a young girl who was killed near a protest zone in Atlanta denounced the protesters whose violent conflict took his daughter’s life over the weekend, WSB-TV reported.

“They say black lives matter,” Secoriya Williamson, the father of Secoriea Turner, said. “You killed your own this time. … You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

Secoriea’s mother, Chamaine Turner, broke down as she attempted to speak about her daughter during a press conference.

“She was only 8 years old,” Turner said, WSB reported. “She would have been on Tik Tok dancing on her phone, just got done eating. We understand the frustration of Rayshard Brooks. We didn’t have anything to do with that. We’re innocent. My baby didn’t mean no harm.”

Secoriea was shot and killed Saturday night while riding in the car with her mother and one other person in a parking lot near the burned-down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed weeks earlier.

The site has been the location of protests since Brooks’ death, and just before Turner was killed, the driver of the car she was in tried to turn into a parking lot that had been blocked off by protesters. At that point they were confronted by a “group of armed individuals.”

Someone fired into the car, hitting Secoriea. It’s unclear what sparked the gunfire at this time. She died at Atlanta Medical Center.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, who earned national attention for her stern words toward rioters in the wake of George Floyd’s death, condemned the shooting and called for an end to the lawlessness.

“Enough is enough,” Bottoms said, according to WSB. “If you want people to take us seriously and you don’t want us to lose this movement, we can’t lose each other.”

Authorities are seeking information from the public about who might be involved in the shooting. Bottoms said there were at least two shooters.



