https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/go-epstein-pimp-ghislaine-maxwell-transferred-federal-lockup-nyc-ahead-court-date/

Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to federal lockup in NYC ahead of her court date.

Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested last Thursday morning by the FBI, and now she faces two counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, two counts of conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.

According to the New York Post, the accused madam was moved from a New Hampshire jail to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred from a New Hampshire jail to a federal lockup in New York City, officials said. TRENDING: “F**k You Cracker A$$!” – Peaceful Protest: BLM Thug Harasses, Threatens White School Kids on Their Trip to DC (VIDEO) The Post previously reported that Maxwell could end up in the Sunset Park lockup instead of the Metropolitan Correctional Center federal prison in Lower Manhattan where Epstein killed himself in a cell last August. “After the debacle with Epstein, nothing can happen to her,” a source told The Post on Saturday. The source added a plea deal is possible if Maxwell “has proof which will lead to the conviction of bigger fish.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly on suicide watch and being monitored.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly ‘hanged himself’ last year while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“AG Bill Barr: You want to prevent another “suicide” on your watch, like we’re a 3rd world country? GET GHISLAINE ON TAPE TONIGHT. Don’t wait. Get all her info NOW.” Ann Coulter said in a tweet.

Oh, that sounds safe. AG Bill Barr: You want to prevent another “suicide” on your watch, like we’re a 3rd world country? GET GHISLAINE ON TAPE TONIGHT. Don’t wait. Get all her info NOW. https://t.co/YCcGh4joDE — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

