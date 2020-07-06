https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Hunter-Biden-equity-firm-BHR/2020/07/06/id/975900

Hunter Biden is no longer listed as a member of the board of directors of Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, The Daily Caller reports.

Chinese business records indicate Biden’s name was removed from the company’s business records on April 20.

But records show the former vice president’s son still retains a 10% ownership stake in the company through his LLC.

Two independent services Qixinbao and Baidu, which handle registration information on Chinese corporations based on National Credit Information Publicity System filings, said Biden’s departure from the board was submitted more than six months after he promised to give up his role with the firm “on or by Oct. 31.”

Records show he is still holding onto a 10% equity stake through his company, Skaneateles LLC, as of Friday. His father, former Vice President Joe Biden, pledged in December that none of his family members would engage in foreign business activities if he were to become the next president.

BHR manages about $2.1 billion in assets, according to its website. Hunter Biden began serving as an unpaid member of the firm’s board when it was founded in 2013. In October 2017, he obtained his equity stake in the firm with a $420,000 investment, according to a statement issued by his lawyer, George Mesires, in October.

Mesires issued a one-sentence letter he received from BHR CEO Jonathan Li on April 17 stating Hunter Biden “no longer serves as an unpaid director on the board of Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. effective from October 2019.”

The letter was provided to The Washington Post. A reporter for the newspaper then tweeted that Hunter Biden’s appearance on business records was due to “an apparently outdated database entry.”

It is unclear when in October Biden resigned from the board. It is also unclear if he intends to give up his financial stake in the firm.

