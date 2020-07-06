https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/student-visa-college-school/2020/07/06/id/975951

International students attending school in the United States that have chosen to move classes online during the fall semester will be violating their visa status if they do not leave the country, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The new rule requires all foreign nationals enrolled in U.S. educational institutions must leave the country except for those taking some of the course load in-person.

Due to the coronavirus response, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) made an exception and allowed foreign students to stay in the United States while taking summer and spring classes online.

The SEVP said students who decide to stay in the country after their classes go online might face “immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”

Schools offering hybrid online/in-person courses will need to certify with SEVP.

Students taking English language courses and some students enrolled in vocational degree programs will be prohibited from taking online courses.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) reported enrollment for international students has fallen since it reached a high point in the 2015-2016 school year.

The total number of new undergraduate, graduate and non-degree students enrolled in the 2018-2019 school year was 269,383 compared to the all-time high of in 2015-2016 of 300,743.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

