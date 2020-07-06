https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/cancel-culture-book-burning

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck, Pat Gray, and Stu Burguiere reacted to a recent Washington Post op-ed in which the author, Ron Charles, suggests that “as Confederate statues finally tumble across America, [and] television networks are marching through their catalogues looking to take down racially offensive content,” perhaps the next items that should be up on the cancel-culture chopping block are “problematic books.”

“Monuments celebrating racist traitors, which were erected to fabricate history and terrify black Americans, are not works of art that deserve our respect or preservation. Similarly, scenes of modern-day white comedians reenacting minstrel-show caricatures are not ironical interrogations of racism that we have to stomach any longer. But complex works of literature are large, they contain multitudes,” Charles wrote.

He goes on to argue that “calibrating our Racism Detector to spot only a few obvious sins” is but an insidious source of self-satisfaction when compared to the process of critical debate on the values and intentions of history’s literary legends.

“If cancel culture has a weakness, it’s that it risks short-circuiting the process of critical engagement that leads to our enlightenment,” Charles wrote. “Scanning videos for blackface or searching text files for the n-word is so much easier than contending with, say, the systemic tokenism of TV rom-coms or the unbearable whiteness of Jane Austen.”

Could cancel culture really spiral all the way down to book burning? In the clip below, Glenn, Pat, and Stu agreed that this radical progressive movement is really about erasing America’s history and overturning the foundation of our country. The fundamental transformation of America is happening now.

