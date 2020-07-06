https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/1950-black-family-harassed-abused-radical-leftists-trying-enter-church-new-york/

We’re now witnessing the next wave of the destruction and breakdown of US society–
Christian churches are the latest target by the godless left.
This is very disturbing.

This past weekend the mob targeted a Troy, New York Church.
The BLM mob attacked Christians on the steps of the church and interrupted the sermon screaming profanities.

The BLM mob was screaming “We’re not here for violence!” as they dragged parishioners from the church steps!

TRENDING: DISGUSTING: Black Man Stops Car then Sucker Punches 12-Year-Old Boy Street Dancer in Missouri Giving Him Concussion (VIDEO)

A young black family needed police escort to enter the church with her children.

This is pure evil.

Another man was beaten by the mob on his way inside the church.

Will the media pass this off as another “peaceful protest” too?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...