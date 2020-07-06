https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/1950-black-family-harassed-abused-radical-leftists-trying-enter-church-new-york/

We’re now witnessing the next wave of the destruction and breakdown of US society–

Christian churches are the latest target by the godless left.

This is very disturbing.

This past weekend the mob targeted a Troy, New York Church.

The BLM mob attacked Christians on the steps of the church and interrupted the sermon screaming profanities.

The BLM mob was screaming “We’re not here for violence!” as they dragged parishioners from the church steps!

While we opened our doors to those who hate us and made violent threats…we are saddened that they would so blatantly lie, race bait, and incite violence. We pray the followers of this lying charlatan will reject him and his bigotry. Trust Jesus! pic.twitter.com/rZjWHzPAkW — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) June 30, 2020

A young black family needed police escort to enter the church with her children.

This is pure evil.

If black lives matter, why did this black family require guards to be escorted into church to be protected from the mob? pic.twitter.com/CPu5RIaG5K — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) June 29, 2020

Another man was beaten by the mob on his way inside the church.

Will the media pass this off as another “peaceful protest” too?

ASSAULT CHARGES SOON ??? pic.twitter.com/c9W3MTwXX6 — Kevin McCashion 🇺🇸 (@Kevin_McCashion) July 6, 2020

