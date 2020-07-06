http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ItM89DLDKgE/kanye-west-used-his-presidential-announcement-as-a-lure-to-sell-merchandise-online-this-afternoon
Kanye West’s “presidential announcement” wasn’t followed up on Instagram with more information about his important campaign to make America great again.
No, the next Instagram post from Kanye was for a sale this afternoon of his crappy merchandise. That’s what the Saturday proclamation was all about. Get rid of t shirts and other junk no one wants all labeled “2020 Vision.” Kanye’s vision is money.
Does anyone wear his sneakers and so on, footwear? It looks incredibly uncomfortable. If you do, please drop a line to showbiz411@gmail.com. Good reviews are welcome!