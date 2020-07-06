http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ItM89DLDKgE/kanye-west-used-his-presidential-announcement-as-a-lure-to-sell-merchandise-online-this-afternoon

Home business Kanye West Used His “Presidential Announcement” as a Lure to Sell Merchandise…

Kanye West’s “presidential announcement” wasn’t followed up on Instagram with more information about his important campaign to make America great again.

No, the next Instagram post from Kanye was for a sale this afternoon of his crappy merchandise. That’s what the Saturday proclamation was all about. Get rid of t shirts and other junk no one wants all labeled “2020 Vision.” Kanye’s vision is money.

Does anyone wear his sneakers and so on, footwear? It looks incredibly uncomfortable. If you do, please drop a line to showbiz411@gmail.com. Good reviews are welcome!

Share this:

Author Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid 90s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and has written for the New York Observer, Details, Vogue, Spin, the New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from author

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

