On Independence Day, 26-year-old Toledo police officer Anthony Dia was tragically killed in the line of duty after responding to a disturbance regarding a drunk man outside of a Home Depot store.

Dia was reportedly shot in the chest by the man, who later killed himself, just after midnight, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

“Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area,” a Pittsburgh CBS affiliate reported. “At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, [Police Chief George Kral] said. The gunman, only described as a 57-year-old white male, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.”

Officer Dia, a Lebanese-American and practicing Muslim, leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

According to WTOL11, the young cop was the 31st officer in Toledo to be killed in the line of duty.

“Until my dying day, I will never forget the sight of officer Dia wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney, his body wrapped on an American flag, flanked by about 30 Toledo officers, saluting and weeping,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

“I never thought that I would ever have to say this but my big brother got shot in the line of duty tonight,” a sibling of Dia’s posted online. “We never used to tell each other we loved each other but I love you dude and I’ll miss you and I’ll hold these boys so tight for you.”

I never thought that I would ever have to say this but my big brother got shot in the line of duty tonight. We never used to tell each other we loved each other but I love you dude and I’ll miss you and I’ll hold these boys so tight for you pic.twitter.com/1hfOtco3WA — lou (@loubeanz) July 4, 2020

In another message, responding to nasty messages online, the sibling posted: “I don’t give f*** what you think about police officers. [M]y brother didn’t deserve to die.”

i don’t give fuck what you think about police officers. my brother didn’t deserve to die. — lou (@loubeanz) July 5, 2020

In another tweet, the sibling wrote, “I know I shouldn’t be reading the replies to these but just to clarify: my brothers death has nothing to do with BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement. He was killed by a white man and my brother only ever wanted to bring everyone together and to have peace.”

I know I shouldn’t be reading the replies to these but just to clarify: my brothers death has nothing to do with BLM movement. He was killed by a white man and my brother only ever wanted to bring everyone together and to have peace — lou (@loubeanz) July 5, 2020

News station WTOL11 confirmed a GoFundMe campaign for the Dia family, started by a friend of the officer. As of Monday morning, the campaign has reached over $160,000, well beyond the initial goal of $50,000.

On Sunday, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced an official flag-lowering order to honor the life and service of Officer Dia.

Here is the official flag-lowering order to honor the life and service of @ToledoPolice Officer Anthony Dia. pic.twitter.com/QCWvhMUS4Z — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 5, 2020

“Nothing says freedom and #America like a Lebanese-American Muslim police officer sacrificing his life on the #FourthofJuly, because he chose to serve and protect. #AnthonyDia #ToledoPolice,” posted news reporter Ariyl Onstott.

Nothing says freedom and #America like a Lebanese-American Muslim police officer sacrificing his life on the #FourthofJuly, because he chose to serve and protect. #AnthonyDia #ToledoPolice pic.twitter.com/aB0AMXmYWc — ARIYL ONSTOTT (@ariylonstott) July 5, 2020

“As the sun sets on this Fourth of July, please take a moment to reflect on the life and sacrifice of Officer Anthony Dia,” Toledo Police announced Saturday. “He leaves behind his wife, two young boys, and a loving family. He made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us. End of Watch: July 4, 2020.”

As the sun sets on this Fourth of July, please take a moment to reflect on the life and sacrifice of Officer Anthony Dia. He leaves behind his wife, two young boys, and a loving family. He made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us. End of Watch: July 4, 2020. pic.twitter.com/HFb2OEuHpr — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 5, 2020

Commenting on the outpouring of support, the department posted, “The family of Officer Dia & members of the Toledo Police Department continue to be overwhelmed by the support of the community & nation. These are just a couple photos taken at events in Toledo. Thank you to each & every person who has shown their support for Officer Dia.”

The family of Officer Dia & members of the Toledo Police Department continue to be overwhelmed by the support of the community & nation. These are just a couple photos taken at events in Toledo. Thank you to each & every person who has shown their support for Officer Dia pic.twitter.com/p14MMcRDbw — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 5, 2020

