https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/limbaugh-confident-extra-innings-cancer-fight/

PALM BEACH, Florida — After spending last week undergoing his latest round of treatment for advanced lung cancer, radio powerhouse Rush Limbaugh returned to the airwaves Monday, and used a baseball analogy to update listeners on his progress.

“My first two at-bats were horrible,” Limbaugh explained. “My first two at-bats struck out. … The second at-bat was a a total and complete failure. I struck out on three pitches. … They were total failures, total strikeouts.”

“But in my third at bat, my third attempt, I managed to get on base. I hit a solid single and then stole second. I’m currently on second base hoping to slide into third and eventually make it home. … If I make it home I get extra innings and thats that we’re shooting for.”

“I’m very confident this is going to go into extra innings,” he added. “I’m feeling extremely good right now,” but also noted he was “very guarded” because “anything can change rapidly.”

TRENDING: Prof’s model gives Trump 91% chance of winning in November

“There are good days, good weeks. There are bad days and bad weeks,” Limbaugh continued. “This past treatment this has been much better than I thought. I was expecting to be in that debilitating fatigue for 10 days.”

“Bottom line is I’m entirely capable of being here today. My energy level is great. … I am doing better at this stage than I thought I was gonna be doing.”

“I’m responding, my body is physically responding very well to the treatment that I’m getting.”

Limbaugh was again thankful for the support he has received from his wife, Kathryn, and prayers from this ein his audience.

Are you a fan of Rush Limbaugh? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s a blessing,” Limbaugh said. “I believe prayer works. I know it does.”

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

