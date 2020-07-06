https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/mary-trump-tell-book-released-2-weeks-early-amid-court-fight/

(CNBC) — The publisher of a forthcoming tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his family by his niece Mary Trump on Monday said it was advancing the date of the book’s publication by two weeks, to July 14.

The publisher’s change in release date comes days after a New York state appeals division judge lifted a temporary legal restraint on Simon & Schuster from publishing the book issued by a trial court judge.

Simon & Schuster in a statement cited “high demand and extraordinary interest in this book” for advancing its release date. The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” currently is the bestselling book on Amazon.com, which is pre-selling copies.

