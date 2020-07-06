https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mary-trump-nda-book-simon-andschuster/2020/07/06/id/975931

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump’s upcoming book will be available to the public two weeks earlier than its original release date, the publisher, Simon & Schuster, said Monday, Fox News reported.

“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” was scheduled to hit the shelves July 28, but will now be published July 14.

Simon & Schuster said the publishing date was moved up amid “a high demand and extraordinary interest” in the memoir.

A New York Supreme Court appellate judge overturned part of a lower court decision last week, ruling the publisher could move ahead with its release.

The decision came after the president’s brother, Robert Trump, filed a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to prevent the book from going public, claiming the author is barred from writing about private family affairs due to a non-disclosure agreement she signed as part of a settlement over her inheritance.

“If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?” Chris Bastardi, a spokesperson for Mary Trump, said in a statement. “The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic.”

The memoir is expected to highlight “how Donald [Trump] acquired twisted behaviors and values,” including “financial worth is the same as self-worth; humans are only valued in monetary terms,” that “taking responsibility for your failures is discouraged,” and “cheating as a way of life.”

