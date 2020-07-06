https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/medical-expert-told-lockdowns-mistake/

A renowned medical expert said recently it’s a mistake to use mass and long-term lockdowns against COVID-19, because of the possible impacts.

And Dr. John Ioannidis, the C.F. Rehnborg Chair in Disease Prevention at Stanford University, says it provides no satisfaction to see that borne out.

He warned, just a few weeks ago in an interview, about the lockdowns that are being used by political leaders in states and cities to fight coronavirus.

He said, at the time, those state-ordered lockdowns could cause many social harms.

“One of the bottom lines is that we don’t know how long social distancing measures and lockdowns can be maintained without major consequences to the economy, society, and mental health,” Ioannidis had warned. “Unpredictable evolutions may ensue, including financial crisis, unrest, civil strife, war, and a meltdown of the social fabric.”

Now, according to a report in the Foundation for Economic Education, it provides him no comfort that his fears proved well-founded.

Since then, the world has reported unemployment numbers matched only by the Great Depression, business closures from small to large, drug abuse and suicide spokes, and social unrest that includes massive Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots that even have destroyed statues of abolitionists.

“I feel extremely sad that my predictions were verified,” Ioannidis said in the FEE interview.

He pointed out the “major consequences” on the economy, society and mental health.

“I hope they are reversible, and this depends to a large extent on whether we can avoid prolonging the draconian lockdowns and manage to deal with COVID-19 in a smart, precision-risk targeted approach, rather than blindly shutting down everything,” he said. “Similarly, we have already started to see the consequences of ‘financial crisis, unrest, and civil strife.’ I hope it is not followed by ‘war and meltdown of the social fabric.’ Globally, the lockdown measures have increased the number of people at risk of starvation to 1.1 billion, and they are putting at risk millions of lives, with the potential resurgence of tuberculosis, childhood diseases like measles where vaccination programs are disrupted, and malaria.

“I hope that policymakers look at the big picture of all the potential problems and not only on the very important, but relatively thin slice of evidence that is COVID-19.”

In an interview, with the Greek Reporter, he blamed those whose models of the virus’ impact warned as many as 40 million would die.

“The predictions of most mathematical models in terms of how many beds and how many ICU beds would be required were astronomically wrong,” Ioannidis said. “Indeed, the health system was not overrun in any location in the USA, although several hospitals were stressed.”

What was damaged, he said, was the U.S. health-care system by some of the actions taken.

He pointed out, “There are already more than 50 studies that have presented results on how many people in different countries and locations have developed antibodies to the virus,” he told the Greek Reporter. “Of course none of these studies are perfect, but cumulatively they provide useful composite evidence. A very crude estimate might suggest that about 150-300 million or more people have already been infected around the world, far more than the 10 million documented cases.”

That, he said, suggests a fatality risk far lower than some estimates. For those under 45 years old, it’s “almost 0%.” It increases significantly for those over 85.

The FEE reported, “Because of this, Ioannidis sees mass lockdowns of entire populations as a mistake, though he says they may have made sense when experts believed the fatality rate of COVID-19 was as high as 3-5 percent.”

The organization reported, “Only time will tell if Ioannidis is proven correct in his assessments. But if he’s even half right, it would suggest that the experts did indeed fail again. There’s little question that the lockdowns have caused widespread economic, social, and emotional carnage. Evidence that U.S. states that locked down fared better than states that did not is hard to find.”

