https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mexico-arizona-border-border-protest/2020/07/06/id/975882

As coronavirus cases rise in Arizona, Mexicans in the border town of Sonoyta want to keep Americans out of Mexico.

To prevent Americans from entering Mexico and possibly spreading the coronavirus, Sonoyta residents formed a blockade at the border with their cars over the weekend, Newsweek reports.

Mexican residents briefly blocked drivers from entering the country.

As the blockade was formed, Sonoyta Mayor José Ramos Arzate issued a statement the same day asking U.S. tourists “not to visit Mexico.”

Arzate said Americans should only be crossing into Mexico “for essential activities, and for that reason, the checkpoint and inspection point a few meters from the Sonoyta-Lukeville Arizona crossing will continue operating.”

The U.S. and Mexico already have instituted a ban on nonessential travel both ways at the border.

As of Sunday, Arizona’s Department of Health Services reported there were 3,536 coronavirus cases. Overall the state has logged more than 98,000 cases and 1,809 COVID-19 related deaths.

As Americans continue to cross the border into Mexico, Mexicans posted on social media that they would protest again at the border on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

