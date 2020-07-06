https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-cohen-allegedly-caught-dining-out-while-serving-home-sentence-doj-bureau-of-prisons-silent

Disbarred attorney and convicted felon Michael Cohen was allegedly spotted in a restaurant in New York City last Thursday night while serving his prison sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Post published photographs that it obtained of Cohen eating at Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant near his Park Avenue apartment, with his wife and another couple. Multiple sources told The Post that Cohen has also eaten at another expensive restaurant in the area while serving his home sentence.

“The BOP form for furlough applications requires that an inmate provide a furlough address and acknowledge by signature that ‘I am authorized to be only in the area of the destination shown above and at ordinary stopovers or points on a direct route to or from that destination,’” The Post reported. “Conditions listed on the form also include a provision that says, ‘I will not leave the area of my furlough without permission, with exception of traveling to the furlough destination, and returning to the institution.’”

Former Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) official Cameron Lindsay, who now works as a consultant and expert witness, told The Post that Cohen eating out at a restaurant while serving a home sentence did not seem normal.

“I find it unusual that he’s out to dinner,” Lindsay said. “I don’t know that I ever remember furloughs being approved for social reasons.”

A lawyer that spoke to The Post said that a convicted felon eating out at a fancy restaurant while serving a home sentence was “something that I’ve never seen before” and that it was “common sense” that Cohen “shouldn’t be dining at restaurants.”

“His furlough should be revisited by the warden and it should be revoked,” the lawyer said.

Cohen’s lawyer, Jeffrey K. Levine, claimed that his client did nothing wrong after having previously told The New York Times: “He’s glad to be home in a safer and healthier environment. It’s still his prison until his sentence is over.”

The BOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Wire and the Department of Justice said that it was declining to comment on the matter.

Cohen was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for lying to the United States Congress.

