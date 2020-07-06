https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/must-see-family-fallen-former-police-captain-david-dorn-given-standing-ovation-president-trump-speech-independence-day-video/

On Saturday President Trump paid tribute to David Dorn, the retired St. Louis Police Captain who was murdered during the St. Louis George Floyd riots.

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered in early June outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it as dozens of cars drove by on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

He lay outside the store bleeding as his death was captured on Facebook Live.

Three suspects have been arrested in the death of David Dorn in St. Louis City.

On Saturday President Trump honored the memory of David Dorn.

The assembled crowd gave the Dorn family a standing ovation.

Tonight, the family of fallen retired police captain David Dorn attended the White House’s Salute to America. We will always remember this TRUE American hero! pic.twitter.com/M3afPBLRiF — GOP (@GOP) July 4, 2020

