https://www.dailywire.com/news/nascar-driver-with-trump-theme-when-fans-see-it-hopefully-theyll-race-to-the-polls-in-november

One NASCAR driver was so resolute about his support for President Trump that his car featured a “Trump 2020” theme painted in red, white and blue at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

NEWS: Patriots of America PAC partners with GFR, for nine races in 2020 season. @CoreyLaJoie will debut this patriotic red, white, and blue scheme at @IMS this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/BojiLaYIxD — Go Fas Racing (@GoFasRacing32) July 1, 2020

Although Corey LaJoie’s No. 32 Ford car got totaled when several cars attempted to enter pit road simultaneously 14 laps into the Brickyard 400, creating a huge pileup, his car will appear in eight additional races following the Brickyard 400. “The incident occurred at the entrance of pit road and in the back half of the field. Both JTG-Daugherty Racing cars driven by Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were turned sideways. The crash also resulted in DNFs for Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Corey Lajoie and Brennan Poole,” Autoweek reported.

Allgaier stated, “Starting in the back trying to go forward, the No. 15 (Poole) actually got in the back of me. I didn’t know if I (hit) the gentleman on the No. 12 or not. Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled up there, one car after another were getting run into.”

LaJoie’s car was sponsored by Go Fas Racing, LaJoie’s racing team, which joined the Patriots of America PAC, which backs Trump. Go Fas Racing team owner Archie St. Hilaire stated in a GoFas Racing press release, “I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC. As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”

LaJoie asserted, “With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters.I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

Speaking for Patriots of America PAC, Jeff Whaley said, “Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls.”

Go Fas Racing was founded by Frank Allen Stoddard as FAS Lane Racing, then merged with St. Hilaire’s Go Green Racing in 2014.

In mid-June, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced that his car would feature a “Black Lives Matter” theme. He stated, “I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR. Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

