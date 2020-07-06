https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/nascar-hate-hoaxer-bubba-wallace-hits-back-president-trump-love-wins-even-hate-potus/

President Trump on Monday blasted NASCAR hate hoaxer Bubba Wallace.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump said in a tweet Monday morning.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Bubba “Smollett” Wallace responded to Trump a couple hours later in a statement by telling Americans to ‘deal with hate being throw at them with love.’

“Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS” Wallace said.

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

NASCAR last month released a statement revealing that a ‘noose’ was reportedly found in black driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

As The Gateway Pundit suspected, there was no noose.

After a few days of investigating, the FBI released a statement on its probe at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

NASCAR said in a statement that the FBI report concluded and photographic evidence confirmed, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.

Bubba Wallace went on the Jussie Smollett circuit.

He was seen crying on his race car as his fellow NASCAR drivers and their teams rallied around him before his race.

He also appeared on “The View” to discuss the noose found in his garage stall.

Wallace lashed out and said he was “offended” by hoax theories.

“It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for… instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.” Wallace said.

Instead of owning up to the hoax and obvious publicity stunt, Bubba Wallace continues to gaslight the public.

