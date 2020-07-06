http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sfHn4dyLzfs/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro stated that President Trump will take “a series of actions taken over the next several weeks that will hold China accountable for the damage that it’s doing to the American people.”

Navarro said that “The trade deal remains intact,” but “we’re watching very, very carefully to see whether they fulfill the items there. And, to be honest, right now, the purchases are lagging, but we believe that they will catch up by the end of the year if they keep their word. But this is — Trace, this is about a lot more. You know, that trade deal wasn’t really a trade deal. It was about getting China to stop stealing our intellectual property, forcing technology transfer, things like that. And we know now, that, even as we speak, they’re trying to steal the intellectual property for vaccine development for the China virus. So, again, I don’t want to get ahead of the president or the chief of staff, but there will be a series of actions taken over the next several weeks that will hold China accountable for the damage that it’s doing to the American people.”

