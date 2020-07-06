https://www.dailywire.com/news/nba-releases-list-of-approved-social-justice-phrases-for-players-jerseys

Instead of NBA players’ last names, athletes will be able to have displayed a “social justice” word and phrase, selected from an approved list.

The approved list, released over the weekend, includes “Anti-Racist,” “Ally,” “Say Her Name,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Enough,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “How Many More” (see full list below).

“The messages will be displayed for the first four nights of resumed play,” The Blaze reported Sunday. “After those games, a player can replace the approved word or phrase with their last name. However, if they want to continue displaying the social justice message, their name will be placed below their number.”

As noted by The Daily Wire last month, the NBA also announced that “Black Lives Matter,” the name of a far-left anti-cop activist group, will be painted on both sides of the courts in Walt Disney World arenas, where the league has committed to play once the coronavirus-related pause has lifted.

Black Lives Matter has explicitly called for the national defunding of police officers and for the disruption of the nuclear family, as well as a host of other demands tied to left-wing pet causes.

The WNBA is focusing on supposed racially-charged police brutality, too.

According to ESPN, some female athletes are apparently “in talks with league higher-ups that players wear warm-up shirts with ‘Say Her Name’ on them in an attempt to keep attention on female victims of police brutality, including Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in March in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.”

The women’s league is also likely to paint “Black Lives Matter” on their court in Bradenton, Florida.

The two social justice-themed moves, however, are apparently not enough for all of the NBA players, as some hoop stars still plan on opting out of playing this season to center their focus on left-wing activism, according to an ESPN report.

The NBA is not the only professional league to embrace social justice and left-wing activism. The NFL has reversed course on their rule against kneeling during the playing of our national anthem while on the football field. Additionally, reports last week said the league will play “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” dubbed the “black national anthem,” before all Week 1 games.

View the full list below (via The Blaze):

Black Lives Matter

Say Their Names

Vote

I Can’t Breathe

Justice

Peace

Equality

Freedom

Enough

Power to the People

Justice Now

Say Her Name

Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)

Liberation

See Us

Hear Us

Respect Us

Love Us

Listen

Listen to Us

Stand Up

Ally

Anti-Racist

I Am A Man

Speak Up

How Many More

Group Economics

Education Reform

Mentor

Related: NFL To Play ‘Black National Anthem’ Before All Week One Games, Report Says

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

