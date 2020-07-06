https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-attorney-general-orders-black-lives-matter-foundation-to-stop-soliciting-donations-its-not-what-you-think

New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation on Monday to immediately cease and desist soliciting donations from New York. The entity that James ordered to stop soliciting donations is not the same entity as the far-left neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.

“The foundation, which has no affiliation with the Black Lives Matter Movement, has not registered as a charitable organization in the state of New York, making contributions solicited within the state illegal,” James’ office said in a statement. “The Black Lives Matter Foundation has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks for accepting donations meant for the Black Lives Matter Movement to end police brutality.”

“Every organization that seeks to solicit donations from New Yorkers must follow state laws,” James said in a statement. “We will also fight for transparency so that donors’ goodwill isn’t preyed upon by opportunists. The Black Lives Matter Foundation failed to register or file any financial documents with the state, and therefore has failed to provide New Yorkers with information on how their donations will be used. That’s why we are taking action by demanding that the foundation stop soliciting contributions from New Yorkers. I encourage all donors to practice due diligence when giving to charities.”

The New York Attorney General’s office wrote that the Black Lives Matter Foundation was immediately required to:

Cease soliciting contributions or engaging in any other fundraising activities in New York;

Notify any third parties engaged in solicitation or fundraising activities on its behalf in New York that they must cease such activities, and

File all financial reports as required by law for each year the foundation engaged in charitable solicitation or other fundraising activity in New York.

BuzzFeed News reported that the organization that James ordered to cease and desist solicitations “build relationships with police” and is not the same as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Alexandra Phillips wrote at The Telegraph that the Black Lives Matter movement is a far-left group that seeks to essentially destroy Western society:

BLM happily self-identifies as a neo-Marxist movement with various far left objectives, including defunding the police (an evolution of the Panther position of public open-carry to control the police), to dismantling capitalism and the patriarchal system, disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure, seeking reparations from slavery to redistribute wealth and via various offshoot appeals, to raise money to bail black prisoners awaiting trial. The notion of seizing control of the apportionment of capital, dismantling the frameworks of society and neutralising and undermining law enforcement are not just Marxist, but anarchic.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) founder Patrisse Cullors recently admitted that the organization’s goal is to remove President Donald Trump from office. A recently resurfaced video showed Cullors admitting that the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are “trained Marxists.”

