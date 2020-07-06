https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/newsom-triggered-constituent-asks-business-plumpjack-winery-received-covid-relief-loan-video/

Gavin Newsom

According to records released Monday, Plumpjack Winery, a company founded and partly owned by California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000 from the COIVD relief loan program dubbed “Paycheck Protection Program.”

The crazed Democrat governor however was not too happy when a mere prole asked him about PPP money going to at least one of his businesses.

Newsom’s body language and tone of voice says it all.

“You would have to ask the people that are running those businesses. It’s in a blind trust. Period. Full stop,” Newsom said.

WATCH:

Sounds like the question about COVID relief loans to at least one of Newsom’s businesses struck a nerve. pic.twitter.com/ueE0Yc9CTR — Anya (@Anjaconda) July 6, 2020

Not only did Newsom’s winery receive a forgivable COVID relief loan, it is still open for business after the crazed Democrat imposed a second lockdown for over 25 counties across California!

Newsom last week shut down wineries, indoor dining, movie theaters, museums and zoos in 19 counties across the state.

Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange County last Wednesday were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, zoos and museums.

Newsom forced 6 additional counties to close down their businesses on Monday!

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties. CA is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey & San Diego to close indoor operations for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2020

However, Newsom’s winery, Plumpjack Winery was open for the 4th of July weekend and continues to book tastings as the governor shuts down his competition.

