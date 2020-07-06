https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hockey-nhl-covid-19-testing/2020/07/06/id/975937

Thirty-five players in the National Hockey League have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8, the league announced Monday.

According to a statement, 23 of the 396 NHL players who took part in club training and practice in the second phase of eopening plan have tested positive, The Hill reported. And 12 other players tested positive who were not involved in reopening training and practice.

More than 2,900 coronavirus tests were given to players who took part in reopening training and practice, according to the league statement. That included more than 1,400 tests in the past week.

“All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols,” according to the statement.

“The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on the number of tests administered to players and the results of those tests,” the statement read. “The league will not be providing information on the identity of the players or clubs.”

Under the league’s Phase Two plan, clubs that met safety criteria were allowed to reopen training facilities for voluntary workouts with groups of no more than six players at a time, as of June 8.

The league and the union representing its players last week reached a tentative agreement on protocols to resume the hockey season which has been suspended since March.

The playoffs, which will be held without fans, are to begin Aug. 1 and the Stanley Cup awarded in October.

Reuters contributed to this report.

