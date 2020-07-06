https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/players-told-get-shooting-near-st-marys-high-school-baseball-game-weekend-79-shot-17-killed-st-louis-video/

Baseball players at St. Mary’s High School were told to, “Get Down!” during shooting near the ballpark in South St. Louis on Saturday morning.

The shooting was filmed by parents during a baseball game at St. Mary’s.

Via KMOV:

[embedded content]

At least 21 people were shot and 7 killed over the Independence Day weekend in St. Louis.

