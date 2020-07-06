https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/netanyahu-israel-coronavirus/2020/07/06/id/975975

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could soon have the authority to impose restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus without approval of the Knesset legislature under a bill that received preliminary approval on Monday.

The proposal still needs to get the OK of a Knesset committee and then be approved on a second and third reading by the full parliament. It would allow Netanyahu to impose restrictions, such as on the size of gathering, and it would only be rescinded if the Knesset fails to approve the measure or does not vote on it within seven days, the Times of Israel reported.

The publication said the approval process was expected to be completed overnight.

The measure comes as parts of the country were partially or severely restricted amid an increase in the number of confirmed cases of infection, the Jerusalem Post said. Israel had begun to lessen restrictions like many places in the United States.

Current restrictions are being devised by Netanyahu’s cabinet, then approved by the Knessett’s coronavirus committee or another relevant panel, which can delay implementation by a day or more.

Under the proposed method, if a committee refuses to take up the measure in a timely manner, it would move to the full Knesset for a vote.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the bill undemocratic and said it would allow Netanyahu to make decisions unilaterally.

“The big coronavirus law means we can shut down this theater and tell us all to go home,” he told the Knesset on Sunday, the Jerusalem Post reported.

However, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn disagreed.

“The bill is an attempt to balance between the need to work quickly for the citizens and the need for parliamentary oversight,” he told the legislature’s law, constitution and justice committee.

