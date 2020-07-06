https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cancer-rush-limbaugh-radio/2020/07/06/id/975981

Conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh on Monday said he’s on his third round of cancer treatment and that he’s confident he’ll get “into extra innings,” a reference to baseball.

Limbaugh, who has been battling lung cancer, said one round “nearly killed him.”

“My first two at-bats were horrible,” Limbaugh said during his radio show.

“One was a targeted therapy of clinical trial drugs, which worked but nearly killed me in the process. And so we had to get off of those. But on my third at-bat, the third attempt, I managed to get on base. I hit a solid single and then stole second. I am currently on second base hoping to slide into third and eventually make it all the way home. We’re in the bottom of the ninth. If I get all the way home we get extra innings. And that’s what we’re shooting for here.”

Limbaugh also said he’s feeling “extremely good” right now, though he was cautious about saying so.

“Who knows what tomorrow’s gonna bring. Good days and bad days. But I told you I would share information with you, and I told you I would keep you abreast of it. And so that’s pretty much it,” he added.

“The bottom line is I’m entirely capable of being here today. My energy level is great. I’m doing extremely well. And I don’t think anybody would mind if I told you honestly that I am doing better at this stage than I thought I was gonna be doing.”

