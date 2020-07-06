https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rush-limbaugh-coronavirus-herd-immunity/2020/07/06/id/975957

Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh on Monday slammed the media for reporting only the rises in cases of coronavirus, but not the downward trend in the death rate.

“The death rate is falling,” Limbaugh said, “But you don’t know that because they are simply reporting this massive increase in cases. And you’re supposed to assume that every case equals a death. This is due to media irresponsibility and propaganda as well. So record number of cases in Florida set every day. Not in deaths, folks.”

Limbaugh said that even though his home state of Florida, along with Texas and Arizona, have seen huge spikes in cases, all have seen only small numbers in deaths per million.

“The number one state where death is occurring to COVID-19’s New Jersey,” Limbaugh continued. “Wait a minute, New Jersey?” he said. “I don’t even hear about New Jersey on the news. New Jersey? They’re not even telling me about the number of new cases in New Jersey. All I’m hearing about is Florida and Texas. Yep. It’s 1,718 deaths per million in New Jersey. Do you know what number two is? Number two happens to be Andrew Cuomo’s state, New York, with 1,656 deaths per million.”

Limbaugh said social distancing and masks should not be mandated, but that older people, or those with compromised immune systems should be encouraged “to stay quarantined, stay hidden away. Do not go out.”

“But let the young and the healthy go out and live their lives,” he said. “Go ahead and live their lives and spread herd immunity because that’s ultimately — ’til we get therapeutics or a vaccine, herd immunity is — gonna be the answer to this.”

Limbaugh has been fighting advanced lung cancer, himself, and told his audience on Monday that he is “very confident” after a third round of treatment.

“My first two at-bats were horrible,” he said. “One was a targeted therapy of clinical trial drugs, which worked but nearly killed me in the process. And so we had to get off of those.”

But, he added, “on my third at-bat, the third attempt, I managed to get on base. I hit a solid single and then stole second. I am currently on second base hoping to slide into third and eventually make it all the way home. We’re in the bottom of the ninth. If I get all the way home we get extra innings. And that’s what we’re shooting for here.”

