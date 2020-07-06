http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/0u5rT6Cezik/scott-jensen-talks-back.php

Dr. Scott Jensen is a state senator who is part of the narrow GOP majority in that body trying to protect us from Governor Walz’s endless exercise of emergency powers. As a family physician, he has been a knowledgable opponent of the party line relentlessly shoved down our throats by the Walz administration with the assistance of the Minnesota media. Indeed, he has made himself a vocal opponent.

Now Senator Jensen has been reported to the state medical board for public comments about COVID-19. He has posted the video below to his Facebook page. In the video he publicizes and responds to the charges he is confronting. He writes that it’s the “[m]ost important video I’ve done…gut wrenching.” He asks: “Could this happen to you?” He urges readers to share the message and comments: “[No] one’s immune to attacks.”

Unfortunately, Senator Jensen isn’t standing for reelection and I can’t ask you to contribute to his campaign. I can only ask you to hear him out and express your support in whatever way are able to do so.

