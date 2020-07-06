https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-merkley-to-introduce-bill-limiting-flight-capacity-to-two-thirds-during-pandemic_3413774.html

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said Friday that he will introduce legislation restricting commercial flights to two-thirds capacity. He said his bill would prohibit the sale of the middle seat on the plane as long as the pandemic remains a public health concern.

“A lot of folks reacted to my tweet yesterday about the irresponsible sale of middle seats on planes saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if someone in the Senate did something about it?’” wrote Sen. Jeff Merkley on Twitter Saturday.

The Senator first criticized the airlines having full flights in a tweet Friday, saying that American Airlines was being irresponsible.

“@AmericanAir: how many Americans will die bc you fill middle seats, w/your customer shoulder to shoulder, hour after hour. This is incredibly irresponsible. People eat and drink on planes and must take off masks to do so. No way you aren’t facilitating spread of COVID infection,” said Merkley.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) speaks with reporters in a file photo. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

American Airlines told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement that their employees’ and customers’ health is their top priority.

“We have multiple layers of protection in place for those who fly with us, including required face coverings, enhanced cleaning procedures, and a pre-flight COVID-19 symptom checklist—and we’re providing additional flexibility for customers to change their travel plans, as well. We know our customers are placing their trust in us to make every aspect of their journey safe, and we are committed to doing just that.”

American also announced recently that they have created a Travel Health Advisory Panel to advise the company on best practices for health and cleaning as their flights get fuller during the summer months.

“We’re pleased to have access to new guidance on infectious diseases and best practices from the experts at Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” said Alison Taylor, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “Drs. Aronoff and Talbot will be an important part of our decision-making process on issues including cleaning, health screening, and best practices.”

In addition, American Airlines said that customers are allowed to move to empty seats when flights are not full.

On Thursday Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), sharing Merkley’s concern, said full commercial flights pose a health threat.

Sanders wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration, Secretary Chao, and Administrator Dickson on July 2, asking them to take immediate steps “to mandate that airlines protect passengers and employees and put safety over profit.”

His letter asked the Trump administration to require face coverings for passengers and workers. He asked that the maximum capacity of passengers on flights be limited to 67 percent of available seats. He also wants airlines to meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cleaning and air circulation and filtration standards.

American Airlines said they have a thorough disinfecting system being utilized on each flight.

“The airline applies an electrostatic spray inside the aircraft every seven days which kills 99.9999% of viruses and bacteria within 10 minutes,” in addition they said, “The HEPA filtration system onboard American’s fleet provides a complete air change every two to four minutes, similar to the standard for hospitals.”

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House in Washington on April 17, 2020. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC, said he is disappointed with airlines for running flights at full capacity.

“I can tell you that when they announced that the other day, obviously there was a substantial disappointment with American Airlines,” Redfield said. “I can say this is under critical review right now by us at CDC. We don’t think it’s the right message.”

The CDC has issued guidance saying that “although illness may occur as a direct result of air travel, it is uncommon.”

