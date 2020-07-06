https://www.dailywire.com/news/snoop-dogg-brands-black-conservatives-with-racial-slur

Rapper Snoop Dogg ripped into black conservatives like Candace Owens, Herman Cain, and Diamond & Silk over the weekend, referring to them as “The Coon Bunch.”

In an Instagram post that referenced “The Brady Bunch,” the world-famous rapper shared photos of prominent black conservatives that he dubbed “The Coon Bunch” – a deeply offensive racial slur.

People on social media responded to the offensive post by showing past photos of Snoop Dogg smiling alongside Donald Trump before he was president.

Black conservative Melissa Tate tweeted, “Puppet of white liberals [Snoop Dogg] who used to love Trump before he was ordered to denounce him by his masters, is being SCHOOLED by black conservatives on IG after he posted this meme calling blk Trump supporters ‘coons.’”

Puppet of white liberals @SnoopDogg who used to love Trump before he was ordered to denounce him by his masters, is being SCHOOLED by black conservatives on IG after he posted this meme calling blk Trump supporters “coons”

Go join in the fun https://t.co/g8obM2RUwF pic.twitter.com/K4rln3Snbn — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 5, 2020

Commenters on Instagram were equally outraged by Snoop Dogg’s offensive post, noting that it will only spur Trump supporters to action.

“This didn’t work out for you, Snoop. Can’t wait to see Trump win again in November. Just remember you helped him get re-elected for doing things like this,” posted one Instagram user.

“Does this dude actually have anyone supporting his stupid post? I’m just here for the comments which appear to not be leaning in his direction!” posted another user.

“49 million followers and you don’t even have half of your fans that agree with you. You have created a divide even deeper. You had no problem chilling with Trump when it benefited you right?! All you’re doing by this post is making people love all those you are speaking of even more!” posted another.

Snoop Dogg has been equally as grotesque in his attacks on President Trump — attacks that reached an apex in his music video for the song “Lavender,” which featured a mock presidential assassination. In another viral video posted in 2017, Snoop Dogg referred to Trump using the n-word and blasted his supporters.

“I just want to say this real quick, now no political sh**. All you people for the federal government that … not getting paid right now, ain’t no f***ing way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf***ers,” said Snoop.

“I’m saying that to y’all early,” he continued. “All you federal government people that’s not being paid, that’s being treated f***ing unfairly right now – that’s so terrible. And this punk motherf***er don’t care. So I’m saying that to say this: When the sh** get back on and y’all get y’all jobs back and it’s time to vote, don’t vote for that n*****. Please don’t. Look what he do. He just don’t give a f***. Y’all honest, blue-collar, hard-working people – and suffering. So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a f*** about us. So f*** him, too. And f*** everybody down with Donald Trump, I said it yeah. Snoop Dogg, n*****. F*** him.”

