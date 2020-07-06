http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mB6n9JpexQE/English-drinkers-return-pubs-night-bar-closures.html
SOCIAL DISTANCING TURNS SOCIAL DRINKING IN LONDON...
(Second column, 17th story, link)
Related stories:
First-ever online Paris fashion week clicks off…
Australia to shut state border as Melbourne infections surge…
ISRAEL: Clubs, bars, cultural shows, gyms closing immediately…
Egypt arrests doctors, silences critics over outbreak…
Hollywood Struggles to Resume Shooting…
AMERICA SICK MAP…
WORLD SICK MAP…
First-ever online Paris fashion week clicks off…
Australia to shut state border as Melbourne infections surge…
ISRAEL: Clubs, bars, cultural shows, gyms closing immediately…
Egypt arrests doctors, silences critics over outbreak…
Hollywood Struggles to Resume Shooting…
AMERICA SICK MAP…
WORLD SICK MAP…