Facebook and Twitter are not fulfilling data requests from Hong Kong officials as the companies navigate through a newly imposed national security law, The Hill reports.

The new law put in place by China is aimed at stopping opposition against the ruling Community Party. The rule was passed last week and allows Beijing to act on any dissent, regulate the city’s internet and crack down on protests in the semi-autonomous region.

A Facebook spokesperson told The Hill that the social media site is “pausing the review of government requests for user data from Hong Kong pending further assessment of the National Security Law” on all of its platforms. That includes Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Facebook will meet with international human rights experts before deciding whether to comply with supplying requested data.

Twitter said it halted processing all data requests once the law went into effect.

“Given the rapid pace at which the new National Security Law in China has been passed and that it was only published in its entirety for the first time last week, our teams are reviewing the law to assess its implications, particularly as some of the terms of the law are vague and without clear definition,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill.

Messaging service Telegram told the Hong Kong Free Press that it won’t process “any data requests related to its Hong Kong users until an international consensus is reached in relation to the ongoing political changes in the city.”

On Twitter, Signal, an encrypted messaging service, wrote “we’d announce that we’re stopping too, but we never started turning over user data to HK police. Also, we don’t have user data to turn over.”

