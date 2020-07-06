https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/confederate-military-bases-spending/2020/07/06/id/975978

A House spending bill would prevent new construction at military bases named after Confederate officers unless those bases are in the process of being renamed, The Hill reports.

It is part of the $250.9 billion spending bill giving $10.1 billion to military construction in fiscal 2021. The bill is being considered Monday night by the House Appropriations Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

The move comes amid public debate over the removal of memorials to leaders of the Confederacy and founding fathers who owned slaves. Mobs have pulled down and defaced statues and monuments across the country, while institutions such as Princeton and Monmouth universities have removed former President Woodrow Wilson’s name from buildings.

President Donald Trump has spoken out against many of the actions, including attacks on statues dedicated to Christopher Columbus and abolitionist and former slave Frederick Douglass.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

