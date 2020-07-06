https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/supreme-court-protects-electoral-college-says-states-can-punish-faithless-electors/

The US Supreme Court on Monday said states can punish ‘faithless electors’ if they go rogue and break a pledge to vote for a state’s popular vote winner in a presidential election.

The Supreme Court upheld state laws that may remove or fine rogue delegates.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 9-0 vote.

“Today, we consider whether a State may also penalize an elector for breaking his pledge and voting for someone other than the presidential candidate who won his State’s popular vote. We hold that a State may do so,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote.

“The Constitution’s text and the Nation’s history both support allowing a State to enforce an elector’s pledge to support his party’s nominee — and the state voters’ choice — for President,” she added.

Recall, in 2016, 10 out of 538 electors went rogue and voted for someone other than the presidential candidate they were pledged to back.

For example, one elector in Washington state, as a protest, voted for Faith Spotted Eagle rather than Hillary Clinton.

Another faithless elector, Chris Suprun, who was one of 38 Texas electors, announced in December of 2016 he would go against the will of the people of Texas by not honoring his pledge to vote for Donald Trump.

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling protected EC, but our elections are still under threat by radical leftists with their fraudulent vote-by-mail scheme.

