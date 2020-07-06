http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wdo8qabXPa0/

The bishop of Tyler, Texas, has urged the faithful to educate themselves about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, insisting that its mission statement is contrary to Christian belief.

“Please educate yourself on this!” Bishop Joseph Strickland wrote in an Independence Day tweet in reference to the BLM mission statement.

“Toward the end of this statement 2 points are made that are contrary to FAITH,” he continues, “#1 opposing the nuclear family (where is dad?) and #2 opposing God’s plan for sex as a union of male & female. This agenda is DANGEROUS!”

The bishop was referring to statements by the organization denouncing the nuclear family and praising queer-affirming culture.

On its page titled “What we believe,” Black Lives Matter asserts a series of tenets that conflict with the Christian understanding of human nature and human flourishing, two of which were underscored by Bishop Strickland.

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable,” BLM states.

The organization fails to acknowledge that the breakdown of the nuclear family, which disproportionately affected blacks in America, was at the heart of the downward spiral of crime, poverty, and dependence in which many blacks found themselves.

According to former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, Black Lives Matter’s wish to “disrupt the western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement” is wrong-headed and dangerous.

Citing statistics, Wiley said last week that children from single-parent homes are “five times more likely to commit suicide, six times more likely to be in poverty, nine times more likely to drop out of high school, ten times more likely to abuse chemical substances, 14 times more likely to commit rape, 20 times more likely to end up in prison, and 32 times more likely to run away from home.”

“So, when I see that as a mission statement for Black Lives Matter, it makes me scratch my head,” Wiley said.

The second element criticized by Bishop Strickland similarly denies the Christian belief in the creation of human beings as male and female and in the nature of marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

“We foster a queer‐affirming network,” BLM declares. “When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).”

Adopting the anti-Christian language of gender-theory, BLM states its intent to “dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.”

